PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's Cristopher Sanchez allowed four hits in a complete-game victory, Max Kepler and Kyle Schwarber homered and the Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Sanchez (9-2) allowed two hits in the fourth inning and largely cruised through the other eight innings for his third career complete game. The 28-year-old left-hander retired the first nine Red Sox he faced before Rob Refsnyder led off the fourth inning with a home run. Sanchez allowed three other singles and struck out 12, throwing 106 total pitches.

The Phillies provided Sanchez with an early four-run lead. Bryce Harper provided the highlight when he surprised Red Sox starter Richard Fitts, whose high fastball wasn’t fast enough to catch Harper at home on a steal attempt.

Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez was seemingly stunned to see Harper heading home and came out of his crouch toward the plate. He stepped across the plate, caught the ball and applied a late tag.

Narvaez was called for interference, Rule 6.01 stipulating that if a catcher or any other player “steps on or in front of home base” during a squeeze play or attempted steal, it’s an automatic interference and the pitcher is charged with a balk.

It was the second straight night that Narvaez was involved in an odd play that figured in the outcome. On Monday night, he interfered with an Edmundo Sosa swing with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, gifting the Phillies (58-43) a walk-off win via catcher’s interference.

Harper’s run was one of two the Phillies scored in the first. Kepler and Schwarber (33) homered in the second to push the score to 4-0.

Fitts (1-4) lasted 3 1/3 innings and was tagged for four runs and six hits. The Red Sox (54-49), who were riding a 10-game winning streak at the All-Star break, have lost four of five games since.

Key moment

Harper's attempt to steal home that resulted in a balk and Narvaez's second catcher's interference in two games.

Key stat

Sanchez coaxed 13 ground ball outs from Boston.

Up next

Boston sends RHP Lucas Giolito (6-2, 3.59 ERA) against Philadelphia LHP Jesús Luzardo (8-5, 4.29) on Wednesday.

