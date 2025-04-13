Crow-Armstrong homers twice as Cubs take series over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his first two home runs of the season, including a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh inning, Michael Busch homered against his former team again and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Sunday night.

Ethan Roberts (1-0), the fourth of seven Cubs pitchers used, got the win after getting two outs in the sixth inning. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save as the Cubs took two of three from the Dodgers.

Crow-Armstrong blasted a 412-foot shot over the center-field wall off Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen (0-2) to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead in the seventh.

Chicago made it 4-2 in the eighth when Nico Hoerner lined a two-out RBI single that right fielder Teoscar Hernández nearly made a spectacular diving catch on.

Cubs relievers Julian Merryweather, Porter Hodge and Pressly combined for three hitless innings.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow gave up three hits in six innings, but two left the yard. Crow-Armstrong opened the third with a 370-foot drive off the right-field pole for a 1-1 tie. Busch capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a homer for a 2-1 Cubs lead in the sixth.

The Dodgers answered in the bottom of the sixth on Max Muncy’s sacrifice fly that tied it at 2.

Key moment

The Dodgers had the potential go-ahead run on third with one out in the sixth, but Roberts preserved the 2-2 tie by getting Kiké Hernández to line out to third baseman Matt Shaw, who made a lunging backhand grab, and Miguel Rojas to fly to center.

Key stat

Busch, acquired from the Dodgers in January 2024, also singled in the fourth and is batting .326 (14 for 43) with three homers, six doubles and 12 RBIs in 11 games against his former team.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Dustin May (0-1, 0.82 ERA) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series at home against Colorado. Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (1-1, 6.06 ERA) starts Monday’s opener of a three-game series at San Diego.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb