The Chicago Cubs and pitcher Shota Imanaga are in agreement on a contract, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Imanaga, 30, has spent the last eight seasons with the Yokohama Bay Stars of the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan – with a small six-game stint in the Australian Baseball League.

The left-handed pitcher commands a low-90s fast ball with a slider and splitter that allowed him to hold a 2.66 earned runs average in 24 games last season.

However, Imanaga has struggled with home runs in his time in Japan, having allowed 18 in 159 innings last season.

As TSN Blue Jays Insider Scott Mitchell notes, issues with the long ball in Japan are "never a good sign with the expected increase against big-league hitters."

In 192 career games in Japan and Australia, Imanaga has an ERA of 2.96 with 1,183 strikeouts in 1,129.2 innings and a record of 74-55.