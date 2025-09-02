CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker left Tuesday's game with the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning with left calf tightness.

Tucker hit a three-run homer, his 22nd, in the third inning and singled in three at-bats before being replaced by Willi Castro in right field and Chicago ahead 4-3.

Tucker is batting .400 (16 for 40) in his last 11 games with four homers and 11 RBIs. The hot streak comes after a slump through the first half of August when Tucker batted .138 with no homers and one RBI in 16 games.

