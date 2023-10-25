Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Dan Shulman and longtime Montreal Expos (and later Blue Jays) announcer Jacques Doucet were named as two of the 10 finalists for the Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually by the Baseball Hall of Fame for broadcasting excellence.

Doucet was also a finalist in 2022 and 2019.

Ten of the National Pastime's most beloved voices have been named finalists for the Hall of Fame's 2024 Ford C. Frick Award.



A native of Toronto, the 56-year-old Shulman is in his second stint as the voice of the Blue Jays, returning to Sportsnet TV broadcasts in 2016. Shulman previously served as Jays broadcaster from 1995 to 2001 with TSN. From 2002 to 2007, Shulman was the radio voice of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball before moving to the TV booth for the broadcast from 2011 to 2016. Shulman also serves as a play-by-play man for ESPN's NCAA basketball coverage.

After serving as a beat reporter since the franchise's inception, the now 83-year-old Doucet became the radio voice of the Expos in 1972 and stayed on until the franchise's move to Washington, DC following the 2004 season. Since 2011, Doucet served as the French-language voice of the Blue Jays for TVA up until his retirement in 2022.

The winner of the Jack Graney Award in 2004, Doucet was inducted into the Expos Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. This will be the third time Doucet is up for the honour.

Also up for the award are current ESPN and former St. Louis Cardinals announcer Joe Buck, the longtime radio voice of the Boston Red Sox Joe Castiglione, New York Mets TV play-by-play voice Gary Cohen, longtime Cleveland Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton, former Atlanta Braves pitcher and broadcaster, the late Ernie Johnson Sr., Oakland Athletics radio voice Ken Korach, San Francisco Giants broadcasters Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper.

The recipient of the award will be named in December.