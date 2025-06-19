SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Daniel Schneeman hit a three-run home run to keep Justin Verlander winless in a San Francisco uniform, powering the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-2 victory over the Giants on Wednesday night.

Verlander (0-4) allowed four runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings after being activated off the Injured List earlier in the day. The nine-time All-Star gave up seven hits and had six strikeouts in his first start since May 18.

Kyle Manzardo doubled twice and Jose Ramirez added an RBI-single to help the Guardians clinch their first series win in San Francisco since 2005. Heliot Ramos homered for the Giants.

Schneeman’s home run, his first since May 27, came on an 0-2 fastball from Verlander in the fourth. Carlos Santana reached on a fielding error by second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald and Lane Thomas singled before Schneeman’s homer.

Logan Allen (5-4) gave up two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings to get the win for the Guardians.

Matt Festa and Tim Herrin each retired three batters, Cade Smith set down two and Emmanuel Clase got Patrick Bailey to strike out looking in the ninth for his 16th save.

Key moment

After the Giants’ Mike Yastrzemski drew a one-out walk in the seventh then advanced to second on a balk by Cade Smith, Smith worked out of the jam and retired Patrick Bailey and Ramos on consecutive swinging strikeouts.

Key stat

The Giants got their leadoff hitter on base in four innings and failed to score each time.

Up next

Giants ace RHP Logan Webb (6-5, 2.58 ERA) was set to face Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.89) in the series finale Thursday.

