TORONTO - Daniel Schneemann drilled his first career grand slam homer in the ninth inning to earn the Cleveland Guardians a 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Schneemann's second homer of the game halted Toronto's win streak at three games and wasted a one-hit, nine-strikeout effort over six shutout innings from Jays starter Kevin Gausman.

With Cleveland (19-14) trailing 3-1, Schneemann's game-deciding blast came off reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1). Schneemann's eighth-inning solo shot was off Chad Green.

After giving up a third-inning, two-out single to Steven Kwan before 40,507 at Rogers Centre, Gausman retired the final 10 batters he faced.

Bo Bichette belted a leadoff homer for an early lead for Toronto (16-17).

The Blue Jays went up 2-0 in the third when Anthony Santander led off with a double and later scored. They added another on Tyler Heineman's sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Cleveland starter Gavin Williams (2-3) lasted only four innings. He yielded two runs on seven hits and five walks with nine strikeouts.

Kolby Allard (2-0) notched the win for his four relief innings.

Takeaways

Guardians: Third baseman Jose Ramirez did not play after suffering a right ankle sprain Friday.

Blue Jays: ESPN's Jon Heyman reported Toronto has signed veteran right-handed pitchers Spencer Turnbull, 32, and Jose Urena, 33. Turnbull hasn't pitched since last June because of an arm ailment. Urena made one three-inning appearance for the New York Mets last month.

Key moment

After 63 games without a homer, Bichette smacked Williams' first pitch into the left-field seats for the shortstop's first long ball since May 27, 2024.

Key stat

George Springer's fourth-inning strikeout ended a streak of safely reaching base in his first six plate appearances in the series.

Up next

Bowden Francis (2-4) will start the series finale for the Blue Jays, while Cleveland will counter with Tanner Bibee (2-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.