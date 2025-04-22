Outfielder Daulton Varsho appears one step closer to joining the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons announced Tuesday that he is joining the team as part of his Major League rehab assignment and will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings.

Varsho appeared in 12 spring games for the Jays as a designated hitter as he continued to recover from shoulder surgery he underwent last fall. He slashed .242/.297/.697 with four home runs and nine RBI in Grapefruit League action.

Varsho had rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder in September, cutting his 2024 season slightly short. In 136 games for Toronto last season, he hit .214 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI.

When Varsho debuts for the Bisons Tuesday, the team says it is believed he and his father, Gary, will become the first father-son duo to have played for the Bisons in the modern era. Gary, who played eight seasons in the big leagues, spent 18 games with the Bisons during the 1994 season when Buffalo was the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old Varsho is heading into his third season as a Blue Jay after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks via trade in December of 2022.