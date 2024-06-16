TORONTO — Daulton Varsho's grand slam in the fifth inning powered the Toronto Blue Jays past the Cleveland Guardians 7-6 on Sunday.

Ernie Clement had a two-run homer in the second to give Toronto (35-36) an early lead. Addison Barger added an RBI single in the fifth.

Jose Berrios (6-5) allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings with one strikeout. Relievers Chad Green, Brendon Little and Yimi Garcia came on after him, with Garcia surrendering two runs. Nate Pearson got the final out of the game for his second save of the season.

Daniel Schneemann and Brayan Rocchio each had a two-run homer for Cleveland (44-25). Steven Kwan had an RBI single and Tyler Freeman drove in another run.

Ben Lively (6-3) gave up four runs on six hits and three walks but struck out four over four innings. Nick Sandlin, Scott Barlow, Cade Smith, Sam Hentges, Pedro Avila, Hunter Gaddis came out of the Guardians' bullpen.

The first inning got off to a promising start for the Blue Jays as they loaded the bases with no outs. Spencer Horwitz led off with a single, Davis Schneider drew a walk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got a basehit to have three runners on the basepaths.

Lively retired Daulton Varsho, George Springer, and Alejandro Kirk in quick succession to keep the game scoreless.

Ultimately, Toronto would leave nine players on base in the game, six in scoring position.

Clement made up for that missed opportunity in the second.

He swatted a 92.1 m.p.h. sinker — the first pitch Clement saw on Sunday — 392 feet to deep left field. Clement's third home run of the season was a frozen rope with an exit velocity of 102.8 m.p.h. with a 26-degree launch angle. Addison Barger had led off the inning with a single and also crossed home on the line drive, giving Toronto a 2-0 lead.

Kwan hit a bases-loaded single, with no outs, in the fifth. That pushed Daniel Schneemann across home plate for the Guardians. Freeman ground into a double play in the next at bat, but Rocchio scored on the play to tie the game 2-2.

Varsho's grand slam restored Toronto's lead in the bottom of the inning.

Horwitz and Schneider drew back-to-back walks and Guerrero banged a single off the centre-field wall to again load the bases.

Unlike the first inning, Varsho made no mistake.

He smashed a 92 m.p.h. four-seam fastball from Sandlin 398 feet to right-centre field. Varsho's team-leading 11th home run of the season brought him up to 35 RBIs on the season, surpassing Schneider for most on the Blue Jays.

After the bases were cleared, Springer and Kirk both walked and Barger singled to shallow centre field. That gave Springer enough time to dash home, sliding across the plate to give Toronto a 7-2 lead.

Schneemann chipped away at that lead for Cleveland in the sixth. His looping home run flew 355 feet, landing in the Blue Jays bullpen, to cash in Will Brennan. The first home run of Schneemann's MLB career cut Toronto's lead to 7-4.

Rocchio pulled the Guardians to within one in the ninth inning. His second home run of the season made it just over the fence in right field to score Schneemann. Rocchio's homer came on a 95.4 m.p.h. four-seamer from Garcia.

NO BICHETTE — Toronto's all-star shortstop Bo Bichette didn't play a second consecutive day. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Saturday that Bichette was resting a sore right calf.

ON DECK — Yusei Kikuchi (4-5) will get the start as Toronto continues its homestand Monday night against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Nick Pivetta (3-4) is scheduled for Boston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2024.