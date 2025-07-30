CLEVELAND (AP) — David Fry hit a two-run homer, Kolby Allard struck out five in 3 1/3 innings, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Carlos Santana had two hits and an RBI and José Ramírez added two hits as Cleveland took two of three from the Rockies.

Allard retired nine straight batters with five strikeouts while surrendering just one hit.

Ramírez doubled in the first inning, moving to seventh on the Guardians' career hit list, and Fry followed with a home run over the left field wall for a 2-0 lead.

Jakob Junis (3-1) went two innings while Nic Enright, Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith each pitched one scoreless inning. Six Cleveland pitchers held the Rockies to three hits.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (2-11) gave up three hits and two runs in three innings.

Brayan Rocchio hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it 3-0. Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to eight games in the eighth inning and scored on Kyle Manzardo's base hit to center field. Santana hit a double to right to make it 5-0.

Colorado's Juan Mejia pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Key moment

Fry's 383-foot homer gave the Guardians an early 2-0 lead. Cleveland is now 44-12 when scoring four or more runs this season.

Key stat

Allard's second start of the year was exceptional. The 27-year-old retired nine straight Colorado batters, striking out five and allowing just one hit and no walks.

Up next

After a day off, the Rockies open a three-game series against the Pirates but have yet to announce a starting pitcher. The Guardians will also come off a rest day and begin a series against the Twins, with RHP Gavin Williams (6-4, 3.51 ERA) slated to start the opener.

