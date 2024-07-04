MIAMI (AP) — Automatic runner Romy Gonzalez scored a go-ahead run on David Hamilton’s RBI groundout in the 12th inning, Tyler O’Neill added an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Thursday for a sweep of the three-game series.

Gonzalez advanced to third on Ceddanne Rafaela’s single against Matt Andriese (0-1) and then raced home on Hamilton’s grounder to third. O’Neill followed with a shot to the warning track in center field that scored Rafaela.

Zack Kelly (3-1) threw two innings of relief. Greg Weissert closed, allowing Jonah Bride’s sacrifice fly in the 12th for his first major league save.

Run scoring singles from O’Neill and Enmanuel Valdez in the top of the 11th put the Red Sox ahead 4-2. But Jesús Sánchez tied it in the bottom half with a two-run homer on the first pitch by Kelly.

Sánchez missed the cycle by a single. His two-out triple in the seventh ended a no-hit bid by Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta completed seven scoreless frames. After Sánchez’s triple off the wall in center, Pivetta ended his outing by striking out Jake Burger. Pivetta walked two and struck out 10, matching his longest start of the season.

Rafael Devers drove in two runs and had three walks while Hamilton singled, walked and stole two bases for the Red Sox, who won their fourth straight.

Boston’s Connor Wong went 0 for 2, ending his hitting streak at 17.

Kyle Tyler limited Boston to two runs and three hits over 5 1/3 innings. In his third major league start, Tyler walked three and struck out three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Placed INF Otto López (lower back inflammation) on the 10-day injured list and recalled Bride from Triple-A Jacksonville. ... Optioned RHP Anthony Maldonado to Jacksonville and selected Andriese from the same minor league club.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck (7-6, 2.67) will start Friday, when the Red Sox open a three-game road series against the New York Yankees. LHP Nestor Cortes (4-7, 3.51) will start for New York.

Marlins: Have not announced a starter for the opener of their three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. RHP Drew Thorpe (2-1, 4.43) will go for the White Sox.

