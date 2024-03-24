Infielders Davis Schneider, Ernie Clement, and Daniel Vogelbach have made the Toronto Blue Jays' opening day lineup, according to manager John Schneider.

Schneider, 25, was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 28th round of the 2017 draft.

He appeared in 35 games as a rookie with the Blue Jays last season, hitting .276 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs.

The Berlin, N.J., native hit .171 with two home runs and three RBIs in 16 Spring Training games this season.

Clement, 28, signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays last season and appeared in 29 games, hitting .380 with one home run and 10 RBIs.

The Rochester N.Y., native hit .356 in Spring Training with three home runs and eight RBIs with an OPS of 1.027.

Vogelbach, 31, signed a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training with the Blue Jays in February.

The Orlando native hit .233 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs in 104 games with the New York Mets last season.

Vogelbach appeared in 13 Spring Training games with the Blue Jays, batting .229 with three home runs and four RBIs.