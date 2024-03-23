LAKELAND, Fla. — Jake Rogers, Andy Ibanez and Akil Baddoo all belted homers to power a Detroit Tigers split squad past a Toronto Blue Jays split squad 10-7 in spring-training action Saturday.

Rogers, Ibanez and Baddoo helped stake Detroit to an 8-4 advantage in the top of the fourth inning. Toronto countered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull to within 8-7 before Detroit added two more in the six to make it 10-7.

Justin Turner homered for Toronto. George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. both had three hits.

Toronto outfielder Kevin Kiermaier left the contest with a right knee contusion after fouling a ball off his knee during his first at-bat. The 34-year-old has four homers and seven runs-batted in over 35 at-bats during spring training.

Later on Saturday night, a Toronto split squad hosts a Baltimore Orioles split squad in Dunedin, Fla.

