Kenta Maeda's time with the Detroit Tigers is at its end.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports the team has designated the veteran righty for assignment.

Maeda, 37, has exclusively operated out of the bullpen this season after splitting last year between the 'pen and the rotation.

He's made seven appearances this season. The Senboku-gun, Japan native has an earned run average of 7.88 and a WHIP of 1.875 over 8.0 innings pitched.

Maeda is in the final year of a two-year, $24 million deal.

A third-place finisher for National League Rookie of the Year in 2016, Maeda spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing with the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2020 season.

During the COVID-shortened campaign, Maeda finished as American League Cy Young Award runner-up after a 6-1 season with a 2.70 ERA and league-leading 0.750 WHIP in 66.2 IP over 11 starts.

For his career, Maeda is 68-56 with a 4.20 ERA and 1.174 WHIP in 986.2 IP over 226 appearances (172 starts).

Maeda missed the entirety of the 2022 season after having undergone Tommy John surgery.

Prior to coming to North America, Maeda was a five-time NPB All-Star with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp and won the Eiji Sawamura Award, given to the NPB's best starter, on two occasions.