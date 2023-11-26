The Detroit Tigers are signing right-hander Kenta Maeda to a two-year contract, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Maeda missed all of 2022 because of Tommy John surgery but bounced back nicely in 2023 for the Minnesota Twins, pitching to a 4.23 ERA with 117 strikeouts in 104.1 innings. He was in the final year of an eight-year, $25 million deal he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2016 season.

Maeda spent his first four seasons with L.A. and arrived in the Twin Cities in a February 2020 trade.

The 35-year-old made his MLB debut as a 27-year-old following nine seasons in Japan with the Hiroshima Carp. He owns a career ERA of 3.92 across seven big league seasons.