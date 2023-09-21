The Detroit Tigers have looked to the National Hockey League for the 20th general manager in franchise history.

The team announced the appointment of Chicago Blackhawks associate GM Jeff Greenberg to the role on Thursday.

The Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg as the 20th General Manager in club history, as announced by President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris. pic.twitter.com/7pI4eJ64IN — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 21, 2023

Greenberg, 37, had been with the Blackhawks since the spring of 2022 after 11 years with the Chicago Cubs where he had been promoted to assistant GM by the time of his departure. He was part of the Cubs staff that won the 2016 World Series. He had previously spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates.

"I had a unique experience with the Cubs to get in at the ground level, with exposure to the things we were building," Greenberg said at the time of his hiring by the Blackhawks. "To build a championship team, the ability to produce homegrown talent is essential; that's not groundbreaking and shouldn't surprise anyone who pays attention. The harder thing is, how do you do those things? How do you make it happen? The systems building, the commitment to those things, the relentless pursuit of finding the best available information to make best decisions is where you can create separation."

The Tigers' longtime general manager Al Avila was fired in the summer of 2022 following two decades with the team and seven seasons in the role. The team hired San Francisco Giants GM Scott Harris as president of baseball operations last fall.

The Tigers (71-81) sit third in the American League Central with 10 games remaining. They are set to miss the playoffs for a ninth-straight season, tying them with the Los Angeles Angels for the current longest postseason futility streak.