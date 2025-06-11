BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, the club announced Wednesday.

Dr. Keith Meister, team physician and orthopedic consultant for the Texas Rangers, will perform the operation, which had not been scheduled yet.

“It’s obviously really disappointing news,” Tigers general manager Jeff Greenberg said. “Really feel for Jackson. Obviously everybody sees the talent, and he made a really positive impression to this team in his short time here. He’s going to work through this. He’s a very determined individual.”

Jobe went 4-1 with a 4.22 ERA in 10 starts after making Detroit’s opening-day roster. The 22-year-old rookie was placed on the 15-day injured list with a Grade 1 right flexor strain following his May 28 outing.

“As is standard process in our medical evaluation process, we sought additional evaluations,” Greenberg said. “Through that evaluation process, a UCL injury was also discovered. From there, there were a series of conversations between Jackson, the doctors and the medical staff, and ultimately surgery was determined as the path.”

Selected third overall in the 2021 amateur draft, Jobe was the Tigers’ third-ranked prospect in 2024, according to MLB.com.

The right-hander made two relief appearances for Detroit late last season, then two more in the American League playoffs.

Detroit holds the best record in the AL at 44-25 following Wednesday night's 10-1 loss at Baltimore.

