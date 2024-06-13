DETROIT (AP) — Justyn-Henry Malloy homered and drove in three RBIs and the Detroit Tigers ended the Washington Nationals' five-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory on Thursday.

After striking out in the third inning, Malloy was hitting .143 in the first 10 days of his big-league career.

However, he hit his second career homer in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

The Tigers had lost five of six while the Nationals were trying for their longest winning streak since an eight-game run from Sept. 23-29, 2019, — the season they won the World Series.

Detroit's Casey Mize allowed one run and four hits in six innings, while Patrick Corbin gave up a run in 5 1/3 innings.

Shelby Miller (4-4) picked up the win, allowing one run in 1 1/3 relief innings.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Mark Canha's RBI single in the third inning, but Washington tied the score on Ildemaro Vargas' sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Malloy gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the sixth with a homer off Derek Law (3-2), but Vargas made it 2-2 in the seventh with another sacrifice fly. It was Washington's sixth sacrifice fly in the three-game series, including three from Vargas.

Detroit scored five runs in the seventh. With one out, Ryan Kreidler and Matt Vierling looped singles into center field. Andy Ibanez hit an RBI double before Canha made it 4-2 with a sacrifice fly.

Robert Garcia replaced Law, but Riley Greene hit a ground single up the middle, scoring Ibanez. Malloy added a two-run double later in the inning.

Lane Thomas was ejected by home plate umpire Emil Jimenez after arguing a called third strike in the sixth inning.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Washington returns home for a three-game series with the Miami Marlins. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore (5-5, 3.57) will start on Friday.

Tigers: Travel to Houston for a weekend series. Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (8-1, 1.92) will face Hunter Brown (2-5, 5.58).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb