ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Dingler capped a five-run eighth inning with a three-run homer, Javier Báez and Gleyber Torres each hit a solo shot in the third, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 10-4 win over the skidding Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Spencer Torkelson added a two-run homer — his ninth of the season — in a three-run ninth as Detroit improved to an American League-best 20-12 and sent the Angels to their sixth straight loss.

Tigers starter Casey Mize (5-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in seven innings, including Logan O’Hoppe’s solo homer in the second and Jorge Soler’s two-run shot in the third.

Detroit trailed 4-2 in the eighth when Torres, who had three hits, singled off reliever Ryan Zeferjahn, who had retired the side in order in the seventh. Angels manager Ron Washington summoned left-hander Reid Detmers (0-2), who walked Riley Greene and gave up an RBI single to Andy Ibáñez.

Angels center fielder Jo Adell fumbled Ibáñez’s hit for an error, allowing two runners to advance. One out later, Zach McKinstry lined an RBI single that tied it and Dingler, who had three hits, drove a 409-foot homer to left for a 7-4 lead.

Los Angeles left-hander Yusei Kikuchi gave up two runs and five hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one.

Angels right fielder Mike Trout did not play after being pulled from Wednesday’s game in Seattle because of left knee soreness. Trout, who had two operations to repair a torn meniscus in the knee last season, was injured when his foot hit first base on a third-inning groundout.

Báez, the Tigers’ shortstop-turned-center fielder, made a leaping catch of Soler’s fifth-inning drive above the yellow line on the right-center field wall to take away a home run.

Soler’s two-run shot in the third was the Angels’ second homer with a runner on base since April 10. Of the team’s 43 home runs this season, 33 have been solo shots.

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.34 ERA), the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, starts Friday night against Angels RHP Jose Soriano (2-4, 4.50).

