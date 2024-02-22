Report: Tigers sign Urshela to one-year deal
Gio Urshela - Getty Images
The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran utilityman Gio Urshela to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
Urshela, 32, spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels.
In 62 games in 2023, Urshela batted .299 with 64 hits, two home runs, 24 runs batted in and an OPS of .703.
A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Urshela is a veteran of 664 games over eight seasons with the Angels, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland.
For his career, Urshela is a .277 hitter with 64 HR, 280 RBI and a .745 OPS.
The Tigers open their regular season on March 28 against the Chicago White Sox.