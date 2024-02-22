The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran utilityman Gio Urshela to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Urshela, 32, spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Infielder Gio Urshela and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Urshela, 32, should help at third base and can play a variety of positions. And his ability to hit left-handers suited what Detroit has sought this winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 22, 2024

In 62 games in 2023, Urshela batted .299 with 64 hits, two home runs, 24 runs batted in and an OPS of .703.

A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Urshela is a veteran of 664 games over eight seasons with the Angels, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland.

For his career, Urshela is a .277 hitter with 64 HR, 280 RBI and a .745 OPS.

The Tigers open their regular season on March 28 against the Chicago White Sox.