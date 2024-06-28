ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda left after taking a liner off his hip during the sixth inning of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Taylor Ward's liner up the middle hit Maeda on his right hip and deflected toward first base. Maeda tried running to the bag as Mark Canha fielded the ball, but Maeda grimaced and dropped to his knee in pain before getting to first base.

The 36-year old Japanese right-hander, who came in with a 2-4 record, walked back to the mound and then to the dugout on his own after talking to manager A.J. Hinch and trainers.

Maeda allowed two runs and six hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings. He left with the score tied 2-2.

