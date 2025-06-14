Diamondbacks score five in ninth to stun Padres

PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo’s bases-loaded triple tied the game and Josh Naylor’s infield hit scored Perdomo with the winning run as the Arizona Diamondbacks scored five times in the ninth to shock the San Diego Padres 8-7 on Saturday night.

It was 7-3 going to the ninth. Pavin Smith, Gabriel Moreno and Alek Thomas singled against Padres closer Robert Suárez (1-2), working in a non-save situation.

Ketel Marte beat out an infield hit to score a run and set the stage for Perdomo, who lined one into the right-field corner to score all three runs. Adrian Morejon relieved and Naylor, on the first pitch, hit a grounder to first but Perdomo beat the throw home.

The Padres scored four runs in the seventh to take a 5-3 lead on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s bases-loaded single and Manny Machado’s two-run double off Ryan Thompson, who had relieved starter Zac Gallen.

Eugenio Suárez’s three-run homer in the fifth off Ryan Bergert put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-1. Suarez’s homer, his 20th, tied Corbin Carroll for the team lead.

Gallen was charged with four runs in 6 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out five.

Bergert, making his third career start, lasted five innings. He gave up three hits and three runs, striking out eight.

Gavin Sheets was 3 for 3 for San Diego, including his 12th homer.

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill left the game after he was caught stealing to end the seventh inning. Merrill slid head first and was tagged on the helmet by Marte. He eventually walked off under his own power. Brandon Lockridge replaced Merrill in center.

Key moment

Marte just beat the throw to first for the infield hit before Perdomo's tying triple.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks (36-35) are over .500 for the first time since May 23.

Up next

San Diego starts RHP Nick Pivetta (6-2, 3.18) against Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (6-2, 3.68) in Sunday’s series finale.

