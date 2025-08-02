Diaz goes yard twice in front of sold-out crowd as Rays blank Dodgers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Diaz hit two home runs off Blake Snell, Drew Rasmussen threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Saturday.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 10,046, Diaz opened the scoring in the first with a 326-foot shot off his former teammate Snell, who was making his first major league start since April 2.

Diaz hit a two-run homer in the third inning for his 20th of the season. He also singled off Snell in the fifth with a line drive to center.

Rasmussen (9–5) struck out six and scattering four hits, all singles. The Dodgers never got a runner to second base against him. They threatened with the bases loaded against Garrett Cleavinger in the sixth, but he got an inning-ending double play to hold the lead.

Snell (1–1) was charged with three runs on five hits. He was activated off the injured list Saturday morning and struck out eight in just his third start for the Dodgers since signing a $182 million deal this winter.

Junior Caminero added insurance in the sixth with his 27th home run of the season, a solo shot off Jack Dreyer.

RANGERS 6, MARINERS 4, 11 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning as Texas beats Seattle.

Batting with runners on the corners and nobody out, Langford sliced a fastball from Casey Legumina (4-6) into right field. Ezequiel Duran followed with a broken-bat single, driving in Sam Haggerty for a 6-4 lead.

Luis Curvelo (1-0) earned his first win in his second career game. He retired each of his four batters.

Texas grabbed a 4-2 lead with two runs in the 10th. Kyle Higashioka singled home Duran, and Marcus Semien had a run-scoring groundout.

Higashioka also hit a two-run homer off Luis Castillo in the third.

The Mariners tied it in the bottom of the 10th on Randy Arozarena’s two-run drive off Robert Garcia. It was Arozarena’s 14th homer since June 30, tops in the majors during that span, and No. 22 on the year.

ORIOLES 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a three-run homer in a four-run eighth inning and Baltimore beat Chicago for its seventh victory in 10 games.

Jordan Westburg had an RBI single off Caleb Thielbar (2-3) in the eighth to end the Orioles’ scoreless streak at 18 innings. Henderson followed with his 13th homer.

Grant Wolfram (2-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh. In the ninth, after Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki walked, Keegan Akin struck out Pete Crow-Armstrong for his first save.

Matthew Boyd threw seven strong innings for Chicago, and Nico Hoerner had three hits for the Cubs. They entered the day a game behind Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

Willi Castro tripled and scored twice in his first game as a Cub after being acquired Thursday from Minnesota.

Thielbar allowed two runs and two hits in two-thirds of an inning for his third blown save.

Boyd, an All-Star, struck out eight, allowed four hits and walked none. He bounced back after giving up five runs in five innings Monday at Milwaukee.

The Cubs continued to pay tribute to Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who died Monday after battling prostate cancer, by wearing his No. 23 on blue jerseys with no name on the back. Highlights from Sandberg’s career played on the video board.

Chicago also held the cancer fundraiser Cubs for a Cure with fans and players holding placards naming loved ones after the fourth inning.

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched one-run ball for six innings and earned his second win of the season, Bo Bichette added three hits as Toronto beats Kansas City.

Davis Schneider hit a two-run single for the AL East-leading Blue Jays, who came in having lost five of six.

Bichette hit an RBI single in the third inning and added base hits in the sixth and eighth. He leads the majors with 137 hits.

Scherzer (2-1) allowed one run and five hits, including a solo homer by Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez. The right-hander walked none and struck out five in picking up his first win since beating the Athletics on July 11.

Perez’s homer was his 20th. He has hit three homers off Scherzer, including his first in the majors in August 2011 against Detroit.

Brendon Little got two outs for Toronto, Seranthony Domínguez retired all four batters he faced and Jeff Hoffman finished for his 26th save in 30 chances.

Royals left-hander Noah Cameron (5-5) allowed four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, losing for the first time since June 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman was struck in the mask by a foul tip from Kansas City’s John Rave in the third, but stayed in the game and scored from second base on Schneider’s hit in the bottom half. Ali Sánchez replaced Heineman in the fourth. The Blue Jays said Heineman had a head contusion.

BREWERS 8, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Yelich homered, Brandon Woodruff pitched six effective innings and Milwaukee beat Washington.

With the majors’ best record at 66-44, Milwaukee is 22 games over .500 for the first time this season. It also has a two-game lead in the NL Central over the Chicago Cubs, who lost 4-3 to Baltimore.

The Brewers have won 17 of their last 21 overall and 20 of their last 26 road games.

Robert Hassell III homered for Washington (44-66), which fell to a season-high 22 games below .500. The Nationals managed a season-low two hits.

The Brewers scored three runs in the first inning off Jake Irvin (8-6). Yelich, Isaac Collins and Blake Perkins delivered consecutive RBI singles.

Yelich hit his team-leading 21st homer on the first pitch of the third, a shot to center.

Woodruff (3-0) allowed one hit and struck out eight. He walked Riley Adams ahead of Hassell’s second homer in the third.

Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick left in the fourth because of left knee soreness. The team said it was a precautionary move.

Frelick, a Gold Glove winner last season, was on the injured list last month for a left hamstring strain.

MARLINS 2, YANKEES 0

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Agustín Ramírez homered twice for the only runs of the game and Miami beat New York.

Eury Pérez pitched six innings of two-hit ball as the Marlins won their fourth straight and clinched the series against the Yankees following Friday’s 13-12 series-opening win.

After experiencing problems with his pitchcom device that caused three brief delays in the first inning, Pérez (4-3) struck out six and walked three in his 88-pitch outing.

Relievers Ronny Henriquez and Tyler Phillips followed Pérez with perfect innings before Calvin Faucher retired the three batters he faced in the ninth for his 11th save.

Miami has won six consecutive series and is 29-14 since June 13.

The Marlins struck quickly when Ramírez connected off Yankees starter Cam Schlittler in the first. Ramírez drove a fastball 421 feet into the left-center field seats for his 16th homer.

Ramírez hit another solo drive against Schlittler (1-2) in the fourth.

Making his fourth major league start since being promoted from Triple-A on July 9, Schlittler allowed two runs and four hits while striking out six in five innings.

Saturday’s announced attendance of 34,645 surpassed the Marlins’ previous season-home high of 32,299 in Friday’s opener against New York.

TIGERS 7, PHILLIES 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All-Star starter Tarik Skubal won his first game since June and Javier Baez homered, doubled and knocked in four runs as Detroit beat Philadelphia and ace Zack Wheeler.

Skubal (11-3) limited the Phillies (62-48) to three runs and five hits over seven innings while striking out 10. He struck out six of the first seven batters he faced, and didn’t relent until the seventh.

With AL Central-leading Detroit ahead 5-0, Bryce Harper opened with a single, J.T. Realmuto knocked him in with a double before Nick Castellanos golfed a two-run homer to center, cutting the Tigers’ lead to two runs.

Baez added a two-run double in the eighth, but Harper (three hits) negated that with a two-out, two-run shot — his 18th of the season — off reliever Will Vest.

But, Detroit’s Kyle Finnegan finished off the Phils with a four-out save.

Wheeler (9-5) took the loss, allowing solo home runs by Colt Keith and Kerry Carpenter in the third inning, then a two-run shot by Baez in the seventh.

Keith and Wenceel Perez each had three hits for the Tigers (65-47).

GUARDIANS 5, TWINS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Naylor had an RBI double in the eighth inning, José Ramírez and Daniel Schneeman homered and Cleveland extended its winning streak to four with a victory over Minnesota.

Schneeman had three hits, including a drive into the right-field stands to lead off the third inning. Ramírez tied it at 4 with a two-run homer down the right-field line in the fifth.

Matt Wallner had a two-run homer in the fourth inning as Minnesota dropped its fourth straight.

Cleveland’s bullpen retired 13 of the 14 hitters it faced, striking out 10. Nic Enright (2-0) got the win. Hunter Gaddis gave up a lead off double to Edouard Julien in the ninth, then struck out the next three for his first big-league save.

Ramírez led off the eighth with a base hit to right field, advanced to second on Carlos Santana’s single and scored the go-ahead run on Naylor’s double to right off Pierson Ohl (0-2).

RED SOX 7, ASTROS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Romy Gonzalez homered over the Green Monster on the first pitch faced by a Boston batter, Trevor Story added a two-run shot, and the Red Sox beat Houston.

Abraham Toro added a two-run drive — one of three homers the Red Sox hit over Fenway Park’s fabled left-field wall ­— and Story added an RBI double as Boston won its third straight.

Houston’s Christian Walker homered for the second straight day, a two-run shot off Walker Buehler in the first inning.

The benches and bullpens cleared when Astros reliever Héctor Neris yelled at the Red Sox dugout and third-base coach Kyle Hudson at the end of the seventh. But order was quickly restored.

After beating the AL West leaders on Roman Anthony’s walk-off single in the series opener on Friday night, the Red Sox erased a quick 2-0 deficit when Story hit his drive in a three-run third against Colton Gordon (4-4) that pushed Boston ahead 4-2.

Story’s shot hit the top of a billboard over the Monster seats and bounced out of Fenway after Rob Refsnyder’s RBI single.

Justin Wilson (3-1) came on in the fifth inning with runners on second and third with Boston leading 6-3 and struck out the only two batters he faced. Aroldis Chapman got the final two outs for his 20th save.

Gordon gave up six runs in four-plus innings.

ROCKIES 8, PIRATES 5

DENVER (AP) — Jordan Beck ended Paul Skenes’ scoreless streak with a three-run homer in Colorado’s six-run sixth inning, and the Rockies beat Pittsburgh.

Warming Bernabel continued his stellar start to his big-league career with two doubles and a single and Orlando Arcia homered for Colorado. Jaden Hill (1-0) picked up his first major league win for the Rockies, who withstood a three-homer day by Pittsburgh’s Liover Peguero.

Skenes hadn’t allowed a run in 18 straight innings before faltering in the sixth. Beck followed a leadoff single and walk with his 13th home run, and Bernabel’s double chased the NL All-Star starter.

Skenes allowed four runs and five hits while striking out eight in five-plus innings.

Braxton Ashcraft (3-2) came on and gave up three hits that put the Rockies ahead 6-4.

Skenes cruised through the first three innings before Beck singled with one out in the fourth and went to third on Bernabel’s double, but he escaped without giving up a run.

Peguero’s first two home runs — the first leading off the game and a three-run shot in the fifth — gave Pittsburgh a 4-0 lead. He added another solo shot with two outs in the ninth to cap his first multi-homer game of his career.

The game went into a rain delay for 1 hour, 4 minutes, before the start of the eighth.

METS 12, GIANTS 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his 250th career homer, Francisco Lindor drove in four runs and New York beat San Francisco to end a four-game losing streak.

Alonso hit a 427-foot, three-run blast in the first inning to pull within two of Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record. The Giants scored the next four runs before Brandon Nimmo — who drove in three runs — and Lindor each had run-scoring singles in the fourth and sixth.

Nimmo extended New York’s lead with an RBI single in the seventh and Lindor followed with a two-run double for the Mets, who moved a half-game ahead of Philadelphia in the NL East.

Reed Garrett (3-4), the first of five New York relievers, retired all four batters he faced.

Tyler Rogers, making his Mets debut after being acquired from the Giants on Wednesday, allowed one hit in the seventh.

Right-hander Kodai Senga allowed four runs in four innings.

Former Mets first baseman Dominic Smith and Willy Adames hit two-run homers for the Giants. Grant McCray had a run-scoring single in the fourth.

Kai-Wei Teng (0-1) gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings in his debut in the majors.