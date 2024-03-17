The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of right-hander Daniel Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of their opener Wednesday against the San Diego Padres at Seoul, South Korea.

To open a roster spot, the Dodgers designated infielder Andre Lipcius for assignment on Saturday.

Hudson, 37, gets a $2 million, one-year contract. He had one save in three appearances last year before a season-ending sprain of his right MCL on July 5. He tore the ACL in his left knee on June 24, 2022, against Atlanta.

He is 59-43 with a 3.79 ERA and 33 saves in 13 seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2009-10), Arizona (2010-16), Pittsburgh (2017), the Dodgers (2018, 2022-24), Toronto (2019), Washington (2019-21) and San Diego (2021).

