ST. LOUIS (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman was held out of the starting lineup for Sunday's game at St. Louis because of a jammed middle finger on his right hand.

The 34-year-old Freeman got hurt during Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Cardinals. X-rays were negative, and the first baseman is day to day.

Freeman is hitting .292 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs.

