Dodgers slug three home runs in win over Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith, James Outman and Amed Rosario homered and Tony Gonsolin worked six solid innings after allowing a home run on his first pitch as the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Saturday night.

The Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games and won for the 11th time in 12 games.

Colorado’s Ezequiel Tovar hit Gonsolin’s first pitch of the game 427 feet and over the wall in center for an early lead. The Rockies managed just two hits the rest of the way. Tovar finished with two of the Rockies’ three hits.

“If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s if you get hit in the face you just keep going,” Gonsolin said.

Gonsolin (8-4) settled down after giving up the first-pitch homer and allowed three hits, with six strikeouts and no walks. An All-Star and 16-game winning in 2022, the 29-year-old right-hander has endured an up-and-down season.

“I thought he settled in nicely,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I thought it was his best outing in quite some time. He threw every pitch with conviction. He made pitches when he needed to and pounded the strike zone. … It was good to see Tony go up there and pitch the way we’re used to seeing him pitch.”

Evan Phillips, the fourth pitcher in the game for the Dodgers, struck out the side in the ninth for his 17th save.

The Rockies are reeling. Colorado’s third through ninth hitters went a combined 0 for 22 as the team has lost five of its last six and saw its record dip to 45-72.

Smith tied the game at 1 with a solo homer in the bottom of the first, a 417-foot shot that was his 15th of the season. Outman hit a go-ahead two-run homer, his 14th, to right in the second inning, and Rosario hit a solo shot in the seventh, his sixth of the season.

Peter Lambert (2-4) allowed three earned runs — all on long balls — and seven hits in six innings.

“I think he did a good job throwing the ball inside, especially to the left-handed hitters,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “His breaking ball was effective for most of the game. Got one up to Smith for the first homer, but got Smith with another breaking ball for a couple strikeouts. I think he threw some good fastballs low at the bottom of the zone, mixed in some change and curveballs. Mainly good fastball, located, good hard swing.”

KNEE-BUCKLING STUFF

Freddie Freeman got hit by a pitch on the outside of his right kneecap in the seventh inning.

“It feels like I got hit by a ball. It hurt. Had a little bit of a wobbly leg for a second,” Freeman said. “I got some ice and I feel all right.”

Asked if he had an X-Ray, Freeman said he declined.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon (fractured right hand) batted second and got a hit in his first rehab at-bat for Triple-A Albuquerque in Round Rock … RHP Ryan Feltner (concussion, fractured skull) threw a 30-pitch bullpen Saturday, his third bullpen session since getting hit by a Nick Castellanos line drive May 13 … RHP Chase Anderson (right shoulder inflammation) threw his first bullpen on Saturday.

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts (not feeling well) was out of the lineup with an illness … J.D. Martinez (groin) did a full workout Saturday, and the Dodgers hope to have him back in the lineup Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.84) is 0-4 with a 5.59 ERA over his last seven starts. The Rockies last won in Freeland’s last start on Tuesday. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits over six innings in Milwaukee.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (9-6, 4.39), who turned 27 Saturday, is coming off a gem Tuesday in Arizona. He threw six scoreless innings and gave up just four hits in six innings.

___

