The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't slowing down when it comes to spending money as the National League West powerhouse is finalizing a 10-year, $140 million contract with catcher Will Smith, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Smith, 28, was named an All-Star for the first time in 2023, hitting .261 with 19 home runs and 76 RBIs over 126 games. He also owned a .359 on-base percentage and a .438 slugging percentage.

Over five seasons with the Dodgers, the native of Louisville, Kentucky is hitting .263 with 91 homers and 308 RBIs.

The Dodgers signed two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract and Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal in December.