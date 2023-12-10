Report: Dodgers working with Yankees on trade to clear roster spot for Ohtani
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are reportedly working on deal as the Dodgers look to make room on their 40-man roster for superstar Shohei Ohtani and veteran relief pitcher Joe Kelly, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Rosenthal reports that the Yankees are expected to receive two players on the Dodgers' 40-man roster for a prospect not on their 40-man roster.
On Saturday, Ohtani, the 29-year-old two-way sensation, announced on social media that he has chosen the Dodgers and will sign a record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract.
Los Angeles acquired Kelly, 35, from the Chicago White Sox in late July for his second stint with the Dodgers.