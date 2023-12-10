The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are reportedly working on deal as the Dodgers look to make room on their 40-man roster for superstar Shohei Ohtani and veteran relief pitcher Joe Kelly, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Dodgers working on trade with Yankees to create spots on 40-man roster for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly, sources tell @TheAthletic. Expectation is the Yankees will receive two 40-man players for a prospect not on their 40. Names not yet known. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 10, 2023

Rosenthal reports that the Yankees are expected to receive two players on the Dodgers' 40-man roster for a prospect not on their 40-man roster.

On Saturday, Ohtani, the 29-year-old two-way sensation, announced on social media that he has chosen the Dodgers and will sign a record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract.

Los Angeles acquired Kelly, 35, from the Chicago White Sox in late July for his second stint with the Dodgers.