PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead double in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied for a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Jung Hoo Lee hit a one-out double down the right-field line off Dennis Santana (3-4). Smith, pinch hitting for Christian Koss, brought Lee in with another double to right to make it 3-2 and Patrick Bailey extended the lead with an RBI single.

Giants reliever Ryan Walker (4-4) struck out the side in the eighth, including Oneil Cruz with two on and two outs. Randy Rodríguez pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

In the top half, Isaac Mattson gave up a leadoff single to Bailey, a one-out single to Rafael Devers and another single to Willy Adames before departing with the bases loaded. Matt Chapman tied it with a sacrifice fly.

Nick Gonzales put the Pirates ahead with a two-out single to left in the first.

Jerar Encarnación tied it in the fifth with a 442-foot drive to left off a fastball from Andrew Heaney, his second home run of the season after hitting one in an 8-1 win Tuesday. He left after attempting to beat out a throw at first in the seventh. Encarnación will have an MRI on Thursday and Giants manager Bob Melvin said he expects him to miss considerable time with an injured right hamstring.

Heaney, who was tagged for one run and two hits in 4 2/3 innings, had retired 12 straight batters since letting the first two reach. Heliot Ramos started the first inning with a first-pitch single, extending his on-base streak to a career-high 20 games, before Devers was hit by a pitch.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored on Tommy Pham’s sacrifice in the fifth, giving the Pirates back the lead.

Robbie Ray struck out eight in six innings for San Francisco, giving up two runs and six hits.

Cruz hit for Joey Bart in the eighth and struck out on a sinker Walker left over the heart of the plate.

Smith extended his hitting streak to 11 games, tying a career-best stretch from Sept. 4-17, 2020, while with the Mets.

The Giants head home to open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Friday. The Pirates have RHP Paul Skenes (6-8, 2.02 ERA) on the mound Thursday to start a four-game home set against Cincinnati. RHP Brady Singer (9-8, 4.36 ERA) will start for the Reds.

