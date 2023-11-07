Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly is among the candidates the Milwaukee Brewers are considering for their manager vacancy, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Brewers are on the hunt for a new manager after Craig Counsell left Milwaukee after nine seasons to join the Chicago Cubs, who reportedly made him the highest-paid manager in baseball history on Monday.

Among those Brewers considering to replace Craig Counsell, according to sources briefed on club’s thinking: Bench coaches Pat Murphy (MIL), Don Mattingly (TOR) and Joe Espada (HOU); Dodgers 1B coach Clayton McCullough; Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker; former Brewers 2B Rickie… — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 7, 2023

Mattingly is a candidate alongside bench coach Pat Murphy of the Atlanta Braves, bench coach Joe Espada and hitting coach Troy Snitker of the Houston Astros, first base coach Clayton McCullough of the Los Angeles Dodgers and former Brewers second baseman Rickie Weeks.

Mattingly joined the Blue Jays in November of 2022 and spent last season working under manager John Schneider.

The 62-year-old has two previous stints as a big league manager, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011 to 2015 and the Miami Marlins from 2016 until 2022. Mattingly and the Marlins mutually agreed to part ways at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

In 12 seasons at the helm, Mattingly's managerial record stands at 889-950, a winning percentage of .483. He led the Dodgers to the postseason three times and made the playoffs with the Marlins once.