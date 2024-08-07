PITTSBURGH (AP) — Donovan Solano had four hits and four RBIs, and the San Diego Padres used six pitchers to shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Tuesday night in a game delayed nearly three hours due to rain.

Solano had four singles, including a pair for two runs each. It was his first four-hit game since Sept. 26, 2023.

Adrián Morejón struck out two in one inning of relief after replacing Bryan Hoeing (2-2) with two outs in the fifth. Hoeing gave up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings and earned the win.

Tanner Scott came in for Jason Adam, who allowed two hits and a walk in one inning, with two outs in the seventh and struck out Jared Triolo — ending a bases-loaded threat. Scott allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings before Jeremiah Estrada struck out the side in the ninth.

Padres starter Dylan Cease gave up a two-out double to Rowdy Tellez in his only inning before a two-hour, 40-minute delay due to rain.

San Diego has won 12 of 14 games to move into the first NL wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pittsburgh has lost four of five, falling to .500 at 56-56.

Jackson Merrill hit a double off the glove of Rowdy Tellez at first base, igniting a four-run fifth inning for the Padres. He scored when a single from Tyler Wade clipped the glove of a diving Ji Hwan Bae in center.

Pirates reliever Jake Woodford (0-3) was then replaced by Kyle Nicolas, who allowed Solano to break the inning open with a bases-loaded, two-run single to left. Xander Bogaerts capped it with an RBI single to right.

Solano added another two-run single in the ninth.

The game was paused after the top of the second inning and originally estimated to resume at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Flooding on the warning track pushed the restart back an hour and 26 minutes. The grounds crew attempted to clear excess water in the left-center notch and at the base of the Clemente Wall in right field as San Diego manager Mike Shildt and Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton convened with the umpires in the outfield.

Pirates starter Bailey Falter was tagged for two hits in two scoreless innings before the delay.

UP NEXT

LHP Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.72 ERA) will take the mound Wednesday for the Pirates, opposite Padres RHP Michael King (9-6, 3.26).

___

