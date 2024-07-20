CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Cease allowed one hit and struck out 10 in seven innings, Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in three runs and the San Diego Padres beat the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians 7-0 on Saturday night.

Jeremiah Estrada worked a 1-2-3 eighth and Yuki Matsui a spotless ninth, completing the combined one-hitter as San Diego moved back above .500 at 51-50.

Cease (9-8) only allowed two baserunners — Tyler Freeman tripled in the third and Andrés Giménez walked in the fifth — in extending his scoreless inning streak to 13. The right-hander's 10 strikeouts raised his major league-best total to 159.

It was Cease’s fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season and the 21st of his career. He was acquired from the White Sox in a five-player trade on March 13.

Luis Campusano had a pair of RBI singles and David Peralta added a solo homer for San Diego.

The Guardians lost for just the sixth time in their last 26 games at Progressive Field, but maintained the best home record in the majors at 31-12. They were one-hit for the first time since Sept. 23, 2023 against Baltimore.

San Diego scored three runs in the fourth off Guardians starter Gavin Williams (0-2) and four more in the eighth against Spencer Howard.

Williams is winless in four starts since missing the first three months of the season with right elbow discomfort. He gave up six hits in 3 2/3 innings, while walking two and hitting a pair of batters.

Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana, the top overall pick in the draft out of Oregon State, took batting practice with the team. The Australian second baseman signed his first professional contract on Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (right elbow inflammation) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session, his second in four days. The 31-year-old starter has been on the injured list since May 29, but manager Mike Shildt said he is “clearly getting closer” to returning.

Guardians: LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation) has been shut down since making his last appearance July 10 at Detroit. Manager Stephen Vogt said the reliever could be cleared to begin lightly throwing in the next two days.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Michael King (7-6, 3.41 ERA) faces Guardians RHP Ben Lively (8-5, 3.58 ERA) in the three-game series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb