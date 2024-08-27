WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Crews got the first two hits of his career and Andrés Chaparro and José Tena hit back-to-back homers on a banner night for Washington's rookies as the Nationals ambushed Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge doubled in the first inning but remained stuck on 51 homers for the AL-best Yankees. He came up with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth against reliever Jacob Barnes but grounded into a double play on a 3-1 pitch to score New York's first run. After hitting two longballs Sunday against Colorado, Judge is 2 for 7 with two walks in two games at Washington.

Patrick Corbin (4-12) outpitched Cole, using superb command to quiet the Yankees' powerful lineup. The veteran left-hander allowed two hits and struck out six in six innings, his second and longest scoreless outing of the season.

After Corbin issued a two-out walk to Judge in the sixth on his 100th pitch, manager Dave Martinez walked to the mound and the Nationals' bullpen cart emerged from beyond the center-field fence to transport a reliever, but Corbin stayed in the game and retired Giancarlo Stanton on a popup.

Kyle Finnegan allowed Anthony Volpe's RBI grounder in the ninth and then gave up back-to-back singles before retiring the next two batters for his 33rd save in 37 opportunities.

Crews lined a 2-0 cutter from Cole (5-3) off the base of the wall in left field for a 104.4 mph double in the second. The third-ranked prospect in baseball, who went 0 for 3 in his major league debut a night earlier, raised his arms and swiveled his hips while standing on the bag as the crowd cheered. Crews’ hit moved Tena to third, and Joey Gallo followed with an RBI grounder.

In the sixth, Crews hit a dribbler off reliever Tim Mayza for an infield single and advanced to second on catcher Jose Trevino's throwing error. The rookie stole third and scored when first baseman DJ LeMahieu booted Gallo's grounder, the third of New York's four errors.

The Nationals started five rookies, and Gallo was the only player in their lineup who debuted before 2020. The former Yankee was also the lone Washington batter who had faced Cole before.

But last year's AL Cy Young Award winner left some pitches over the middle of the plate and Washington took advantage. Chaparro led off the fourth by lofting a high fastball over the wall in left field for his first career homer, and Tena followed with a drive to right-center.

Cole, who did not allow a run in either of his previous two starts, gave up three runs on six hits — four for extra bases — in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Luis Gil (lower back strain) threw live batting practice. ... 1B Anthony Rizzo homered in a rehab game for Double-A Somerset.

Nationals: Martinez said a nosebleed forced him to skip his postgame media availability after Monday's loss.

UP NEXT

New York's Carlos Rodón (14-8, 4.16 ERA) opposes MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.51) in a matchup of left-handers when the series concludes on Wednesday night.

