ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Moore homered and Bryce Miller pitched six scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

Miller (11-8) allowed three hits and two walks and struck out four batters. The 26-year-old right-hander leads the American League with nine starts of at least six innings without allowing an earned run.

Jordan Walker hit his second homer of the season off Troy Taylor in the seventh inning for the Cardinals' run.

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double in Seattle’s three-run ninth inning, giving him 89 RBIs this season. Raleigh holds the Mariners’ single-season record for RBIs by a catcher after passing manager Dan Wilson’s previous mark of 83 on Tuesday at Oakland.

With J.P. Crawford on base, Moore hit his 10th home run of the season on the first pitch he saw from Matthew Liberatore in the sixth inning, giving Seattle a 3-0 lead.

Victor Robles was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning and scored on Randy Arozarena’s sacrifice fly to center, giving Seattle a 1-0 lead and ending Cardinals starter Erick Fedde’s night.

Fedde (8-9) allowed one run on five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old righty is 1-5 with a 4.30 ERA in nine starts since being acquired by the Cardinals on July 30.

Julio Rodríguez singled and was initially called out trying to steal second base with two outs. Wilson challenged the call and it was overturned. Rodríguez stole his 21st base of the season as Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan was late applying the tag on Pedro Pagés’ throw that beat the runner to the bag.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (right knee inflammation) is scheduled to start on Wednesday versus Cincinnati. LHP Steven Matz, who started Tuesday in Milwaukee, will likely be available out of the bullpen starting Sunday.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.19 ERA) will make his first career appearance against St. Louis, which starts RHP Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.39 ERA) Saturday night.

