NEW YORK (AP) — Ed Kranepool, the longest-tenured player in New York Mets history and a member of the Miracle Mets when they won the 1969 World Series, has Sunday. He was 79.

The team said in a statement Monday that Kranepool died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest in Boca Raton, Florida. A native of New York, the first baseman/outfielder spent 18 seasons with the Mets, hitting .261 over 1,853 regular-season games. He was an All-Star in 1965.

Kranepool was part of New York's magical run from National League laughingstock to a World Series title in 1969. He was inducted into the team's hall of fame in 1990.

“The best first baseman I ever played with,” pitcher Jerry Koosman said in a statement. "We knew each other so well and I could tell by his eyes if a runner was going or not. He saved me a lot of stolen bases.”

A standout player at James Monroe High School in the Bronx, Kranepool made his major league debut on Sept. 22, 1962, at 17 years old. He went 0 for 1 that day against the Chicago Cubs. His final game was Sept. 30, 1979, against St. Louis. He had a pinch-hit double off Bob Forsch.

Kranepool finished with 1,418 career hits and 118 homers in the regular season. He homered in Game 3 of the 1969 World Series.

“Ed continued to work tirelessly in the community on behalf of the organization after his playing career ended,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said. "We cherished the time we spent with Ed during Old Timers’ Day and in the years since. Hearing Mets stories and history from Ed was an absolute joy. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”

Jay Hook, a pitcher with the Mets from 1962-64, remembered Kranepool buying a Thunderbird with his signing bonus and giving him a ride to the park. Ron Swoboda talked fondly about Kranepool being a “wonderful guy and even better teammate.” Swoboda said they went into the restaurant business together.

Cleon Jones, an All-Star outfielder in 1969, said he spoke to Kranepool just last week.

“We talked about how we were the last two originals who signed with the Mets,” Jones said. "The other 1962 guys came from other organizations. Eddie was a big bonus baby and I wasn’t. He never had an ego and was just one of the guys. He was a wonderful person.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb