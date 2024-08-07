CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Bell homered twice and drove in three runs, Eduardo Rodriguez went 5 2/3 innings to win his season debut, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-3 to sweep a doubleheader Wednesday.

In the first game, Arizona received two-run homers from Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll in a 7-3 victory. The Diamondbacks won their seventh straight series and moved into the first National League wild-card spot.

Rodriguez, who joined Arizona on a four-year contract in December, had been sidelined with a left shoulder strain. The left-hander gave up three runs and is 7-0 with a 2.51 ERA in nine career starts against Cleveland.

Justin Martinez loaded the bases in the ninth before striking out Lane Thomas to end the game, earning his second save of the series and his career.

Catcher Adrian Del Castillo made his major league debut — doubling in a run in his initial plate appearance — and Randal Grichuk had a solo homer for the Diamondbacks, who are 24-9 since June 29.

The Guardians extended their longest losing streak of the season to five, but lead the American League Central by 3 1/2 games over Minnesota. Their 35-20 home record remains the best in baseball.

José Ramírez and David Fry both homered for Cleveland, with Ramírez hitting his 30th. Carlos Carrasco (3-10) allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings for the loss.

“It’s been a tough little four-day stretch for us,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “I like the way we’re coming out and getting after it, but we have to clean up some little things and get back on track.”

In the opener, Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt (6-6) retired the first 12 batters and worked 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball. Ben Lively (10-7) gave up four runs in five innings, including home runs to Perdomo and Carroll.

Carroll also saved a run by throwing out Daniel Schneemann at the plate for a double play. He caught Bo Naylor’s fly ball near the foul line in right and fired a laser to Jose Herrera, who made a sweeping tag.

Thanks to multiple rainouts, Cleveland is playing consecutive doubleheaders. The Guardians and the Twins have a twin-bill Friday at Target Field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (right shoulder strain) pitched four innings and gave up three runs Tuesday in his first rehab appearance for Single-A Hillsboro.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (right shoulder tightness) is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday at Minnesota. The staff ace has not pitched since July 29.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo has not announced any starting pitchers for a three-game series against Philadelphia that begins Thursday at Chase Field. The Phillies also have yet to establish their rotation.

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb will make his first start since undergoing left hip surgery in the offseason Friday in Minnesota. The Twins will use RHP Bailey Ober (11-5, 3.69 ERA) and RHP Louie Varland (0-4, 6.58).

