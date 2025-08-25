MIAMI (AP) — Edward Cabrera struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Monday night.

Troy Johnston hit an RBI double and Máximo Acosta homered for the Marlins, who matched their win total from last year with their 62nd victory.

Cabrera (7-7) allowed one hit and walked two. The right-hander lost his previous two starts, yielding nine earned runs and 18 hits in 9 2/3 innings.

Rookie Drake Baldwin hit his 14th homer for Atlanta with two down in the ninth. But Calvin Faucher earned his 12th save when Ozzie Albies grounded out to third.

Miami jumped in front in the fifth against Spencer Strider (5-12). Otto López drew a leadoff walk and stole second before Johnston hit a drive that bounced off the warning track in right-center field.

Strider surrendered three hits in seven innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Acosta went deep in the eighth against Pierce Johnson, sending a 404-foot drive to center for his third homer.

Miami's Tyler Zuber got two outs in the eighth before Jurickson Profar doubled. Josh Simpson relieved and hit Matt Olson but retired Ronald Acuña Jr. to end the threat.

Key moment

With one out in the sixth, Cabrera walked Profar, who then stole second. But Cabrera struck out Olson and retired Acuña on a forceout.

Key stat

Strider picked up his 600th career strikeout when he fanned Acosta to lead off the sixth.

Up next

Right-hander Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 0.73 ERA) will start for the Braves on Tuesday against Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 6.04 ERA).

