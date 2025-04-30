SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elias Díaz homered and scored twice, and Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits for the San Diego Padres, who beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 Wednesday for a two-game sweep.

The Padres leapfrogged the Giants into second place behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ultra-competitive NL West.

Díaz homered on a line shot to left off Landen Roupp (2-2) leading off the third for a 2-0 lead. A fan in the front row wearing a Giants T-shirt reached his glove over the fence but the ball caromed off his wrist. After a lengthy crew chief review, it was determined it wasn't fan interference. It was the catcher's second homer.

Tatis had three singles and scored on Manny Machado's single to right in the two-run fifth. Jose Iglesias beat out a dribbler for a two-out infield hit that scored Luis Arraez. Arraez, a three-time batting champion who returned from the seven-day concussion injured list on Tuesday night, had his first triple of the season to bring in Díaz with two outs in the sixth.

Michael King (4-1) held the Giants to one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Robert Suarez pitched the ninth for his major league-leading 12th save.

The Giants got late homers from Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski.

Key moment

With runners on first and second and one out in the sixth, Machado, the third baseman, dived to his left to field Willy Adames' one-hopper and, while on his back, threw to second to force Mike Yastrzemski.

Key stat

San Francisco's Matt Chapman struck out three times, marking the fifth time in his career he's had consecutive three-plus strikeouts in the same series.

Up next

Giants RHP Justin Verlander (0-2, 4.99 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday night at home against Colorado. RHP Dylan Cease (1-2, 5.76) is expected to start for the Padres on Friday night in the opener of a series at Pittsburgh.

___

