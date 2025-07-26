CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run single in the seventh inning to break open a tie game and the Cincinnati Reds went on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Reds won their third in a row while the Rays have lost 12 of their last 15 on the road, including six straight.

With the score tied 2-2, De La Cruz's bloop single off Garrett Cleavinger with the bases loaded put the Reds ahead 4-2.

Graham Ashcraft (6-4) pitched the seventh for the win and Emilio Pagán pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save.

Yandy Díaz led off the sixth with his 18th home run to put the Rays ahead 1-0.

It was one of two hits off Reds starter Andrew Abbott, who walked three and struck out seven in six innings.

Rays starter Ryan Pepiot, an Indianapolis native who grew up a Reds fan and was facing them for the first time, allowed two runs in six innings, but neither was earned.

The only hit off Pepiot through 5 1/3 innings came when left fielder Christopher Morel misjudged De La Cruz’s fly ball in the first, allowing it to sail over his head and bounce into the stands for a ground-rule double.

With two outs in the sixth, Austin Hays’ ground ball went under Taylor Walls’ glove for an error, allowing two runs to score and putting the Reds ahead 2-1.

Bryan Baker (3-4) took the loss.

Key moment

Reds manager Terry Francona was ejected in the seventh inning by home plate umpire Willie Traynor for arguing balls and strikes. It was Francona's 53rd career ejection, third this season.

Key stat

Abbott has allowed one earned run or fewer in 14 of his 17 starts this season.

Up next

Rays RHP Shane Baz (8-6, 4.66 ERA) faces Reds RHP Brady Singer (7-8, 4.84) in Sunday's series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB