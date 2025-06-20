DENVER (AP) — Eugenio Suárez homered twice to become the third Venezuelan-born player to reach 300, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 14-8 on Friday night.

Suárez, who tied his season high with four hits, went deep in the fifth and sixth innings to reach the milestone. He trails only Miguel Cabrera (511) and Andrés Galaragga (399) among Venezuelan-born players.

Ketel Marte drove in five runs with a three-run home run and two-run double, and Ildemaro Vargas finished a triple shy of the cycle and hit his first homer of the season for Arizona, which had a season-high 21 hits.

The big offensive night spoiled Austin Gomber’s first home start of the season. Gomber (0-1), who began the year on the injured list with a sore left shoulder, made his season debut Sunday at Atlanta with five scoreless innings, but was tagged for nine runs and 12 hits in 4-2/3 innings against Arizona.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen (5-8) navigated through five shaky innings to get the victory. Colorado sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth and scored six runs to take a 7-6 lead. Ryan McMahon and Mickey Moniak homered and Hunter Goodman had a two-run double in the inning to rally from a five-run deficit.

Key moment

Suárez’s second home run of the night and team-leading 24th of the season stretched Arizona’s lead to 11-7 in the sixth inning. He leads the majors in RBIs with 65.

Key stats

Colorado has hit seven home runs in two games against Gallen this season. He had given up two to the Rockies in his previous 15 starts against them.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (6-3, 3.41) will make his 17th career start against Colorado, facing LHP Carson Palmquist (l0-4, 7.76).

