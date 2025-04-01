Eovaldi pitches first complete game this season as Rangers blank Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched a four-hitter for the majors' first complete game of the season, and the Texas Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Eovaldi struck out eight and walked none in his fifth career complete game. The right-hander threw 99 pitches, 70 for strikes.

It was Eovaldi's first shutout since April 29, 2023, against the Yankees and No. 3 for his career.

Wyatt Langford homered for Texas in the first against Carson Spiers (0-1).

Cincinnati collected 14 hits in a 14-3 victory in the series opener, but Eovaldi (1-0) was dominant.

The Reds put the tying run on second with two out in the ninth, but Eovaldi retired Elly De La Cruz on a grounder to first.

Eovaldi retired his first 12 batters, including five straight strikeouts during one stretch. Gavin Lux hit a leadoff single in the fifth for Cincinnati's first baserunner.

Spiers allowed three hits in six innings in his season debut. He struck out five and walked two.

Key moment

The Reds had the tying run at second base with one out in the seventh, but Eovaldi retired the next two batters.

Key stat

Langford has two home runs in six games to begin the season. In 2024, it took him until the 29th game of the season to homer for the first time. Langford hit 16 homers in 134 games last season during his rookie year.

Up next

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will face Rangers righty Jack Leiter (1-0, 1.80 ERA) in Wednesday's series finale. Leiter earned his first major league victory in his last start.

