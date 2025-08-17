Eovaldi solid over seven innings as Rangers down Jays to avoid sweep

TORONTO - Solo homers from Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were the only blemishes in Nathan Eovaldi's effective seven innings as the Texas Rangers managed a 10-4 win in the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Former Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien and Wyatt Langford smacked two-run homers in the second and sixth innings, respectively, to help the Rangers (62-63) end a four-game slide.

Eovaldi (11-3) allowed five hits, striking out six with no walks in his 97-pitch performance.

The Rangers enjoyed a 2-0 lead when Kirk hit his homer in the second inning and were ahead 8-1 when Guerrero belted his 439-foot monster to left field for his 21st with two out in the sixth inning.

Jose Berrios (9-5) was not sharp as his four-game win streak came to an end, as did the Blue Jays' (73-52) three-game run before 42,549 at Rogers Centre.

He lasted only 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on 10 hits, including the two homers. He struck out two Rangers.

The Rangers enjoyed a 5-1 advantage after Jake Burger's single scored Semien, and a two-out single from catcher Jonah Heim scored two more. All three runs came with two out in the fourth.

George Springer belted a two-run homer in the eighth inning off reliever Hoby Milner in Springer's second game back after missing 15 outings with a concussion.

Evan Carter answered with a two-run blast in the ninth.

Takeaways

Rangers: After going hitless in his first eight at-bats in the series, two-time World Series champion and MVP Corey Seager knocked a one-out solo shot down the left-field line in the fifth inning.

Blue Jays: Named Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt as starters against the Pittsburgh Pirates, meaning newcomer Shane Bieber likely will make his debut against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Key moment

Heim's bouncer up the middle cashed in two runs in the fourth inning to increase Texas's lead to 5-1. Like Semien, Heim enjoyed a three-hit outing.

Key stat

The Blue Jays missed a chance for their 10th series sweep, which would have matched them with the Milwaukee Brewers for the most in 2025.

Up next

Toronto begins a six-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Monday and concludes with a weekend series in Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2025.