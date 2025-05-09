WASHINGTON (AP) — Erick Fedde threw his first career shutout, Willson Contreras drove in three runs and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Washington Nationals 10-0 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

The Cardinals have surrendered only 13 runs in their last six games, recording back-to-back shutouts, and they moved above .500 for the first time since April 4. The winning streak is their longest since July 2023.

Fedde (3-3), who played for the Nationals from 2017-22 and won a World Series title with Washington in 2019, made his second start against his former team. The 32-year-old right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none while throwing 109 pitches in his first career complete game.

Fedde threw seven scoreless innings in his previous start against the Nationals, last May 14 for the Chicago White Sox.

He joins Texas' Nathan Eovaldi and San Diego's Michael King as the only pitchers to throw shutouts in 2025.

Washington lost its third straight and was shut out for the third time, while St. Louis has five shutout wins.

Contreras had a two-run double in the first inning against Mitchell Parker (3-3). Nolan Arenado, who missed Wednesday’s game with back spasms, had three hits.

Parker lasted only four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. He has allowed 15 earned runs in his last three starts.

Key moment

Fedde allowed a single to James Wood leading off the ninth, but manager Oliver Marmol let him stay in the game. He got a double-play grounder from Nathaniel Lowe and retired Keibert Ruiz on a popup to end it.

Key stat

Contreras went 2 for 4, extending his on-base streak to 21 games. He is batting. 366 (26 for 71) over that stretch with 15 RBIs.

Up next

The series continues Saturday with the Cardinals' Andre Pallante (2-2, 4.75 ERA) opposing the Nats' Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.76).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb