The Toronto Blue Jays are set to get a top arm back in the bullpen, as Erik Swanson is nearing a return to the roster, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports.

Swanson, 31, has been dealing with a median nerve entrapment since Spring Training, and was transferred to the 60-day IL earlier in May.

The veteran righty has made rehab appearances with the Dunedin Blue Jays in Single-A, the FCL Blue Jays in Rookie Ball and the Buffalo Bisons of Triple-A while working back from the injury.

In seven games in the minors this year, he has a 10.13 earned-run average over 5.1 innings.

Swanson pitched in Buffalo earlier in the week, his second rehab stint in Triple-A after his first try at the start of the month resulted in a setback. Swanson made the trip up north to join the team in Toronto on Saturday after two appearances with Buffalo.

"He's hovering. He's circling the area," manager John Schneider told reporters before Saturday's game against the Athletics.

Swanson has made 114 appearances for the team over two seasons after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.