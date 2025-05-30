TORONTO - Ernie Clement and Addison Barger homered and the Toronto Blue Jays reached a double-digit run total for a second straight game in an 11-7 victory over the Athletics on Friday at Rogers Centre.

A night after pounding the visitors 12-0 in the series opener, the Blue Jays picked up where they left off to move over the .500 mark for the first time since April 21.

Clement, who led off the third inning with a homer, had four hits and scored twice. Barger went deep in the sixth inning to help Toronto pull away for its fifth straight home win.

Barger and Myles Straw scored three runs apiece for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Athletics 15-10.

Chris Bassitt (5-3) worked five innings for the victory. He had six strikeouts and allowed five earned runs, seven hits and two walks.

Jeffrey Springs (5-4) lasted two frames for the Athletics, who have lost 15 of their last 16 games. He gave up six earned runs, six hits and six walks.

Tyler Soderstrom and Shea Langeliers hit solo homers for the Athletics.

The retractable roof was open for most of the game despite dark clouds overhead. The roof started to close in the seventh inning.

Announced attendance was 36,951 and the game took two hours 58 minutes to play.

SCHERZER STEPS

Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer, who has been limited to one start this season due to a thumb injury, threw 22 pitches in a live bullpen session before the game.

"Just standing right there behind him, everything looked really good," Toronto manager John Schneider said. "The hitters said the same thing."

Another bullpen session was planned for Tuesday with a higher pitch count, Schneider added.

HAT TIP

Before the game, Guerrero received the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame's 2024 James (Tip) O'Neill Award.

The Montreal native led Canadian-born major leaguers last year in batting average (. 323), OPS (. 940), hits (199), runs (98), doubles (44), walks (72) and WAR (6.2).

COMING UP

The four-game series continues Saturday afternoon.

Right-hander Gunnar Hoglund (1-2, 5.13) was scheduled to start for the Athletics. The Blue Jays' starter was listed as TBA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.