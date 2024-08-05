CLEVELAND (AP) — Eugenio Suárez singled off All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning to score automatic runner Corbin Carroll, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-6 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

The Guardians had forced extra innings on Daniel Schneemann’s sacrifice fly in the ninth against Ryan Thompson, which plated Bo Naylor. There were four lead changes and five ties in the wild, interleague matchup.

“I was like a proud dad because I watched the entire team rally around each other to get this one,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We were exhausted, but I wanted to hug everyone because it was a great win.”

Joc Pederson belted a two-run homer in the eighth — the sixth pinch-hit shot of his career — off Scott Barlow to put Arizona in front 6-5.

The Diamondbacks moved within a percentage point of the top National League wild-card spot and won for the 22nd time in 31 games since June 29.

“There is no give up in this team in all aspects, whether we’re down in the first inning or in the eighth or ninth,” Pederson said. “We just kind of pass the baton to the next guy. It’s a real good feeling when you’re making it happen.”

José Ramírez had three hits, two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI for the Guardians, who have the best record in the majors at 67-45. They also own the top home mark in baseball at 35-18.

Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno had back-to-back homers off Logan Allen to start the game, which was the third time in franchise history that Arizona has done so. Gold Glove catcher Moreno later exited with a left groin strain and is headed to the injured list.

“I was going at high intensity and felt a tight pull halfway down the line (on an infield single),” Moreno said through an interpreter. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take because this is the first time I’ve had this kind of injury.”

Thompson (6-3) allowed one run in one inning for the victory, while Justin Martinez picked up his first save of the season. Clase (4-2) had his eight-inning scoreless streak end with the unearned run.

Andrés Giménez also had three hits and drove in two runs, and Steven Kwan and Naylor had two hits apiece for Cleveland. The Guardians used eight pitchers, including Allen, who allowed two runs in five innings.

Allen was struck on the head by Randal Grichuk’s line drive in the first, but the left-hander retired the final 10 batters he faced after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day.

“I’d rather be up here, even if it’s taking balls off the head and giving up homers,” Allen deadpanned. “Giving the team a chance to win is all I’m trying to do.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (right shoulder tightness) remains on the active roster, despite not pitching since July 29. The staff ace was slated to play catch before the game, and manager Stephen Vogt said his next start will be determined after the session.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Ben Lively (10-6, 3.43 ERA) pitches the middle game of the three-game series against Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been on the IL since March 25 with a left shoulder strain.

