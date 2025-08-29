WASHINGTON (AP) — Everson Pereira hit his first career home run, Brandon Lowe had a two-run shot and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Friday night.

Yandy Díaz had a two-out single off Mitchell Parker (7-15) in the first inning and Lowe hit a 402-foot homer for a 2-0 lead.

Pereira hit a leadoff shot in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. He also drew a two-out walk from PJ Poulin in the ninth and scored on Chandler Simpson's single.

Brian Van Belle (1-0) got his first win with two scoreless innings in his second big league appearance. Pete Fairbanks struck out Riley Adams with two on in the ninth for his 23rd save.

Luis García Jr.'s sacrifice fly off Adrian Houser in the first drove in the only run for the Nationals, who have lost six in a row. CJ Abrams and Dylan Crews had three hits apiece.

Houser left after four innings, allowing a run on six hits and three walks. He is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA since coming to the Nationals from the White Sox at the trade deadline.

Parker allowed three runs and six hits with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. He was 0-4 in five previous starts this month with a 12.00 ERA.

Key moment

Garrett Cleavinger, who hadn’t allowed a run in his last 17 appearances for the Rays, had runners at the corners with no outs in the seventh before striking out the side to keep it 3-1.

Key stat

The Nationals were 0 for 12 when they had runners in scoring position and 12 for 24 otherwise.

Up next

Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (9-10, 3.82) starts Saturday opposite Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (8-9, 5.40).

