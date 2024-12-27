The Detroit Tigers and infielder Gleyber Torres are in agreement on a one-year, $15 million deal, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman was the first to report Torres signing with the Tigers Friday morning.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the New York Yankees, slashing .257/.330/.378 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI in 154 games last year. He hit 25 home runs and drove in 68 the year before.

A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Torres was an All-Star his first two MLB seasons and has 138 homers with a .265 lifetime batting average in 888 career regular season games. He's also been effective in the postseason, slashing .267/.359/.436 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 45 games.

Torres was the No. 22-ranked player on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list from earlier in the off-season.