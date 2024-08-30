Former Toronto Blue Jay Anthony Gose declined his assignment to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers and elected free agency, the Cleveland Guardians announced Friday evening.

Gose was designated for assignment by the Guardians earlier this week and cleared waivers.

The outfielder-turned-pitcher appeared in his second game of the season at the MLB level Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run in 2.0 innings of work. He made his only other big league appearance of the season on Aug. 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs in 1.1 innings.

His ERA through two appearances stands at 8.10 for the season. In 36 Triple-A appearances, the 34-year-old has a 4.38 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 39.0 innings pitched.

Gose spent three seasons with the Blue Jays as a position player from 2012 to 2014, eventually going from the Jays to the Detroit Tigers in a deal involving infielder Devon Travis.

He played the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Tigers before transitioning to the mound in the minor leagues the season after.