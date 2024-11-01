Former Toronto Blue Jays utilityman Cavan Biggio has elected to leave the Atlanta Braves and enter free agency, reports David O'Brien of The Athletic.

Biggio was on Atlanta's 40-player roster and according to MLB Trade Rumors, likely cleared waivers before rejecting an outright assignment.

Biggio began the season with the Blue Jays but was designated for assignment in June and eventually landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade. He was then released by the Dodgers a month later, signed as a free agent with the San Francisco Giants, and was then traded again by the Giants to the Braves in September.

All in all, Biggio appeared in 78 big league games for the Jays, Dodgers and Braves in 2024, slashing .197/.314/.303 with five home runs and 19 RBI.

He had spent his five previous MLB seasons with Toronto, making his debut in 2019 and appearing in a total of 490 regular season games. The 29-year-old is a career .225 hitter with 51 home runs in 524 big league appearances.